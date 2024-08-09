Local health champion seeks experiences of using community pharmacies

Healthwatch Shropshire, the independent health and social care champion in the county, is seeking feedback on the experience of patients using pharmacies.

Community pharmacies are offering more services as they try to help take the pressure off GP services.

These include ‘Pharmacy First’ which provides consultation services and the supply of appropriate medicines for seven common conditions including earache, sore throat, and urinary tract infections.

Lynn Cawley, Chief Officer of Healthwatch Shropshire, said, “We would like to understand the experience of patients using pharmacies not only for the Pharmacy First service but all of the other services provided by pharmacies.”

“We would also like to hear from community pharmacy staff about their experience of providing Pharmacy First and other advanced services.”

“To share experiences people can contact us online or ring our office and talk to one of the staff on 01743 237884.”

Healthwatch Shropshire is the independent health and social care champion in Shropshire. It gathers the views and experiences of patients, service users, carers, and the general public about services including hospitals, GPs, mental health services, community health services, pharmacists, opticians, residential care and children’s services. It also has statutory powers that it can use to influence service provision by encouraging improvements.