Carbon Literacy accreditation for Shrewsbury Town Council

Shrewsbury Town Council has been officially recognised as a “carbon literate organisation” for its commitment to working towards a zero carbon future.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council

The accreditation from the Carbon Literacy Project (CLO) recognises the council’s dedication towards tackling climate change, and its efforts in reducing organisational carbon emissions.

In order to win the accreditation the council has had to demonstrate an awareness of the carbon dioxide costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions on an individual, community and organisational basis.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “We are delighted to have secured Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation – which recognises our commitment as an authority to helping the environment.

“Tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions are at the top of the agenda globally and actions need to be at the forefront of the minds of everyone as we all have an obligation to address the issue.

“It is a top priority for the council, something we take extremely seriously, and we are always open to anything which will allow us to pursue our environmental goals more successfully.

“The criteria laid out by the CLO to achieve accreditation has provided the ideal opportunity to measure our achievements while also highlighting how we can improve our status still further.

“A Carbon Literate Organisation is one that maintains a substantial proportion of its workforce as carbon literate and demonstrates its carbon literacy through its organisational behaviour – things we are very proud of as a council, and our bronze rating gives us the platform to continue working towards a low-carbon culture within the authority as a whole.”

Dave Coleman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Carbon Literacy Project, said: “Carbon Literacy is an essential skill, vital to every workplace, community, and place of study. It is the foundational knowledge, and a catalyst to empowering people to act on climate, however, Carbon Literacy is only the first step.

“The actions taken and pledged by learners as part of their Carbon Literacy have an immediate impact within their organisation. However it is the maintenance of these and further actions, supported by Carbon Literate organisational culture, that reaps the greatest rewards for both participants and their organisations.

“By becoming a bronze-accredited Carbon Literate Organisation, Shrewsbury Town Council has demonstrated its commitment to genuine low carbon action, environmental and economic impact, building a low carbon future for us all.”