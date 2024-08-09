Buses to replace trains between Shrewsbury and South Wales during engineering works next month

Passengers are urged to check before they travel between Shrewsbury and South Wales on three weekends in September when Network Rail will be carrying out essential engineering work.

All lines will be closed and buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Newport on Saturday and Sunday: 7-8 September, 14-15 September and 21-22 September.

The works and line closure coincides with Ludlow Food Festival on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September.

- Advertisement -

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said:

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway but we have planned the work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience and urge them to check their journeys before travelling.”

Sarah Higgins, operations director for Transport for Wales, said:

“A comprehensive road transport plan will be in place, but customers should allow journeys to take longer than usual, and we strongly advise you to check journey details before you travel.”

Network Rail advises all passengers to check their journey with National Rail Enquiries or Transport for Wales before travelling.