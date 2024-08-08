Severn Hospice teeing up for charity golf day

Golf lovers are being urged to get in the swing and tee off in support of a hospice charity’s inaugural fundraising golf tournament.

Jenny bean, Corporate Fundraiser (second from right) with Alexandra ward staff

Severn Hospice is set to host its fundraising golf day on September 25 at the renowned Hawkstone Park Golf Club, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury.

Teams will take to the course to play 18 holes, followed by a three-course meal and prize giving. Golfers can also put their skills to the test in friendly competitions including beat the pro, nearest the pin and longest drive.

Jenny Bean, corporate fundraiser for Severn Hospice said: “We are really excited to host our inaugural golf day at the spectacular Hawkstone Park.

“This year holds particular significance as we mark our 35th anniversary of caring and we are so grateful for the unwavering support of our local community. Our running costs have risen sharply, and we need to raise an additional £1 million this year, so this new event is a great way for our supporters to get involved and make a difference in a new way.

“Our new fundraiser is a fabulous opportunity for golfers of all levels to come together and enjoy a superb day on the fairway, all whilst helping raise funds for our care.

“It’s shaping up to be a fantastic event and with the on-course competitions and a lovely three-course dinner at the hotel afterwards, there’s plenty of time for socialising and networking with fellow golfers. We’re encouraging teams of four to register and these can be made up of family and friends, club members or corporate teams of colleagues and clients.”

The hospice provides free specialist support and care to thousands of people living with incurable illness. For every £3 the charity spends, it needs to raise £2 and support from the community enables it to continue providing specialist care to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Jenny added: “Whether you’re dusting off your clubs or a seasoned pro we’d love you to tee-off in support of us.”

The competition is open to teams of four players with registration priced at £450 per team.

You can find out more and sign up by visiting events.severnhospice.org.uk.