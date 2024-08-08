Olympic star Dame Laura Kenny heading to The Shrewsbury Club

Dame Laura Kenny, the most successful British female Olympian, is heading to The Shrewsbury Club to speak at a networking event during October’s Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tennis tournament.

Dame Laura Kenny

The former cycling star will appear at a sport and business networking lunch on Thursday, October 17 (midday-3pm), with a limited number of tickets available.

Dame Laura won six Olympic medals – five golds and a silver – during an illustrious career which also saw her win seven World Championship, 14 European Championships and two Commonwealth Games titles.

She will be joined at The Shrewsbury Club by British entrepreneur Lara Morgan, who sold her first business which she launched at the age of 23 for £20m, and also once finished in the top 10 of the World Triathlon Championships.

The event, sponsored by legal firm Aaron & Partners and accountants, tax and business advisory WR Partners, will be hosted by Abigail Johnson, who is part of the BBC Radio Five Live tennis commentary team at Grand Slams.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We always run a wide range of exciting events in our hospitality marquee throughout the week we host the W100 Shrewsbury tournament.

“The sport and business networking lunch is designed for all those in business who want to meet like-minded business people and enjoy great food, great company and hear from some inspirational speakers.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Dame Laura Kenny, who is currently offering her expert views on cycling as part of the BBC coverage at the Paris Olympics, and Lara Morgan to The Shrewsbury Club.

“They have both achieved so much and have great stories to share, so this will be an event not to be missed.”

Helen Johnson, partner and head of marketing at Aaron & Partners, said: “It’s a pleasure and privilege to be sponsoring the business networking lunch, which is part of one of the most hotly anticipated weeks in Shropshire’s sporting calendar.

“We’re also looking forward to hearing from a hugely impressive line-up of speakers, including Dame Laura Kenny, our greatest ever female Olympian.

“Supporting Shropshire’s business community is a key priority for us and alongside The Shrewsbury Club and WR Partners, we’ll be connecting with and celebrating the achievements of firms throughout the region.”

Paul Littler, business development director at WR Partners, added: “WR Partners are committed to supporting the local community and we’re excited to be teaming up with The Shrewsbury Club and Aaron & Partners to host the business networking lunch again.

“We’ll be welcoming guests and fellow business professionals to enjoy a lovely lunch, listen to two inspirational speakers and watch world class tennis. It’s always an absolute pleasure to be involved with this event.”

Tickets for the event are available, priced £35 each or £350 for a table of 10.

The Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tournament is the biggest women’s tennis event to be played in the UK this year, outside of the grass court season, and will once again bring world-class tennis to Shropshire.

Many leading British and international tennis stars now ranked in the world’s top 100 have played in the tournament on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue.