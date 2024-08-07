West Mercia Police reassures local communities during national unrest

West Mercia Police says it is taking steps to reassure local communities during national unrest across the country.

Over the past week, there has been violent disorder in England and Northern Ireland and whilst there has not been any disorder in the force area of Herefordshire, Shropshire or Worcestershire West Mercia Police says it understands local communities will be worried.

The force is linked with the national planning around any response to disorder; however, it says its focus is very much on our strong community policing.

Chief Superintendent Edd Williams said: “The public can and should be confident that we are working hard to keep our communities safe.

“We do not underestimate the fear and worry the violence in other parts of the country has caused and know these groups do not speak for our communities.

“It is our priority to make sure everyone feels safe and safer neighbourhood officers have been visiting and speaking with their local communities to offer reassurance and we continue to work closely with our partner agencies.

“We respect the democratic right to peaceful protest but will not tolerate violence and disorder and have robust plans in place to respond. We will take swift and decisive action against those who come into our cities and towns to commit violent disorder.

“We are proud of the strong community cohesion and will stand together with our communities against those who look to disrupt this.”