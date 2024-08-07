The Food Warehouse to open in Shrewsbury

Iceland Foods has announced it will be opening the doors to a brand-new The Food Warehouse store in Shrewsbury this August.

The Food Warehouse is set to open in Shrewsbury

Iceland Foods will be expanding its product offering at the new store and giving local residents an-all new shopping experience in the process.

The store will be situated at Meole Brace Retail Park and will officially open to the public on Tuesday 13th August, bringing with it an estimated 24 additional jobs to the local community.

To celebrate the store opening, The Food Warehouse will be giving away £1,000 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue, plus a free tray of Ferrero Rocher to the first 200 customers through the checkouts.

With an Iceland store already located at Lancaster Retail Park in Shrewsbury, the launch of a new The Food Warehouse store in the area will ensure that even more local residents have access to market-leading deals and big-brand products.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland stores, offering a much larger range of goods, and bigger packs for even better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping aisles and large spaces – offering the perfect environment for customers to buy their favourite products.

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re very excited to be opening our new Shrewsbury store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods.

“We’re hard at work getting everything set up and ready to go and we can’t wait to open our doors to the local community.”

The brand new The Food Warehouse store in Shrewsbury will offer multi-buy deals, alongside exclusive Food Warehouse ranges such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Fridays and more.

Customers can find out information about further offers from Iceland on the Bonus Card app.

The Shrewsbury store will be open from the 13th of August onwards from 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.