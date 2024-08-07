12.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police investigate card skimming incidents at Wellington cash machine

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are investigating a series of card skimming incidents at a cash machine in Wellington.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police would like to speak with the man pictured. Photo: West Mercia Police

The suspected fraud offences occurred on five separate occasions, from Friday 10th May until Wednesday 26th June, where it is believed a card skimming device was attached to a cash point on Walker Street.

On one occurrence on Saturday 22 June shortly after 9.10am, a victim used the cash point on Walker Street before the card skimming device was removed. Shortly after her card was used to fraudulently withdraw money on Market Street.

- Advertisement -

Officers investigating the card skimming incidents have released several photos of a man they would like to speak with who could help with their investigation.

If you recognise the man in the pictures please contact PC Adrian Dobrin by email nelutu-adrian.dobrin@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07929 722547.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP