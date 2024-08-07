Police investigate card skimming incidents at Wellington cash machine

Police in Telford are investigating a series of card skimming incidents at a cash machine in Wellington.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured. Photo: West Mercia Police

The suspected fraud offences occurred on five separate occasions, from Friday 10th May until Wednesday 26th June, where it is believed a card skimming device was attached to a cash point on Walker Street.

On one occurrence on Saturday 22 June shortly after 9.10am, a victim used the cash point on Walker Street before the card skimming device was removed. Shortly after her card was used to fraudulently withdraw money on Market Street.

Officers investigating the card skimming incidents have released several photos of a man they would like to speak with who could help with their investigation.

If you recognise the man in the pictures please contact PC Adrian Dobrin by email nelutu-adrian.dobrin@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07929 722547.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.