ID scanning introduced at two Telford night spots

Two popular nightclubs in Telford will no longer admit revellers without a valid identification document (ID) which will be checked by new scanning equipment.

Inspector Jodie Davies West Mercia Police, Richard Smith GBG PLC (ID scanner company), Lauren Martin and Kieren Moss, licensees of the Three Furnaces and Cllr Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride.

West Merica Police worked with Albert’s Shed in Southwater to install the first machine. It has been successful in helping officers identify two suspects following an assault nearby and arrests in relation to the incident.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now funded a second device, through its Safer & Stronger Communities project which has been installed at the Three Furnaces in Tweedale.

The scanners use artificial intelligence and facial recognition to spot hundreds of fake IDs and give venues more control over people who pose a risk, reduce the number of alcohol-fuelled incidents and stop underage drinking at venues.



ID will only be needed the first-time revellers visit each venue when a fingerprint will be taken. This will then be used for subsequent visits.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes, Enforcement & Customer Services. “We’re always looking for ways to help keep residents’ safe. This technology helps us work smarter and stay one step ahead of the game in supporting businesses open a night.

“The devices will give staff control over who is entering their venues, the risk they pose and any offences they have committed – ultimately making our bars and clubs safer. Should the worst happen, people involved in incidents will quickly be identified.”

Capabilities include real-time warnings between venues, fake ID and fingerprint recognition.

Inspector Jodie Davies, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce a second ID scanner in Telford, which we know is a great device to ensure people stay safe on a night out.

“Our licensing officers will work with the premises to promote the device, as well as encourage other venues across the borough to sign up to having an ID scanner on their door.

“We want everyone to feel and be safer on a night out and will continue to work with partners and premises to help us achieve this.”

Head of operations at Albert’s Shed, David Gregg said: We are truly grateful to West Mercia Police for providing us with the opportunity to use this cutting-edge technology. The introduction of ID scanners underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our audiences.

“Any reservations over making it a condition of entry to provide identification at peak trading times, regardless of age, were soon dispelled when the technology enabled us to identify suspects and witnesses relating to a serious assault outside the venue within weeks of the scanner being installed.

“Our experience so far has been that most of our audiences are happy to provide identification on entry, understanding that it is simply another way in which we aim to operate a safe and enjoyable grassroots live music venue. A comment we hear frequently is that if you have nothing to hide, then there is no reason not to provide identification.

Research by the University of Wolverhampton regarding the safety of women and girls, revealed a need for better security at nighttime venues and referred to similar devices used in Australia. West Mercia Police and Telford & Wrekin Council have since been working in partnership to deploy the devices in the most suitable locations.

The council’s Safer & Stronger Communities project is funded in part by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner and project coordinators are always seeking new ways to work with people in the community on schemes that help tackle loneliness or help reduce crime rates.