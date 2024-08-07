12.6 C
Free summer tennis coaching from football club charity

Shropshire Live
Children aged from six upwards have the chance of free tennis coaching through the summer holidays with the team from The New Saints FC Foundation.

Tom Leather of the Foundation at the free tennis sessions
Tom Leather of the Foundation at the free tennis sessions

Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council has commissioned the Foundation – the charity linked to Oswestry’s TNS Football Club – to provide free tennis coaching sessions at The Sports Court, Gobowen Playing Field.

Sessions take place every Tuesday through the summer holidays with eight places available in each group. Classes are available for six to eight years, nine to 11 years and ages 12 and above.

Gill Jones of the Foundation said that all equipment would be provided. Places must be booked in advance by emailing info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk

She added that if a session was oversubscribed priority would be given to children living in the Selattyn and Gobowen parish.

The Foundation team has also lined up a varied range of other free holiday activities over the summer in Oswestry, Ellesmere, Weston Rhyn, Whittington, Gobowen, St Martins and Morda.

The free sessions will feature fun activities, sports and games open to children of all abilities. Children at the holiday workshops will also receive free meals.

Details are available at The New Saints Foundation website at Holiday Activities – TNSFC Foundation.

