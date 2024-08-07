Bridgnorth restaurant raises £1000’s for local charity

Bridgnorth locals, esteemed guests and staff at the multi-award-winning Thalio Restaurant at The Falcon Hotel gathered to help raise funds for local charity Severn Hospice.

Pictured are Match Rahman, Bar Manager at the Falcon Hotel, Louisa Freeman operations manager and Mizan Rahman, Thalio Restaurant’s Owner Manager

elebrating Thalio’s 3rd year since its arrival in Shropshire, and their recent Midlands Food Award customers helped raise a whopping £3455.92 for the charity.

Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar recently won the coveted ‘South Asian Restaurant’ of the year award at the regions prestigious ‘Midlands Food Drink Awards’.

The Falcon bar were also joint runners up of ‘Hotel Bar of the Year’.

Mizan Rahman Creator and Manager of Thalio Restaurant, commented, “We wanted to say a big thank you to the community of Bridgnorth and the wider West Midlands, for their warm welcome and support since we opened 3 years ago this month, and of course nominating us for our recent Best restaurant award, to help bring it home to Bridgnorth!

“Every single person who joined us at our Thalio 3-year anniversary event enjoyed a wide selection of our most popular Asian Street food dishes, and were entertained throughout the evening.

“We appreciate everyone who joined us, donated prizes, brought raffle tickets and of course thank you to our dedicated sponsors who helped make the night a roaring success, including our Shropshire based media team at EvolvemyMedia.co.uk who helped capture the event for Severn Hospice.”

Local writer and media personality Simon Golding who was at the event commented, “I love Thalio Restaurant and the Falcon Bar, its my favourite venue in Bridgnorth. The staff are always very welcoming, the food is always brilliant and the service wonderful.

“As for the bar, it could be in London or Paris!’ adding ‘it’s wonderful to see lots of familiar faces enjoying the evening, the food and hospitality and of course raising all these funds for the wonderful charity that is Severn Hospice, supporting all the work they do in the region.”

Louisa Freeman, Operations Manager of the Falcon Hotel & Bar added: “I have recently joined The Falcon team after I had heard so many positive comments about it. It has been such a wonderful experience meeting all the regulars and of course lots of new faces, many of whom travelled from across the region to join us this evening staying in our rooms.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming and congratulate the team on helping raise such an amazing amount of money for good causes.”

The night was a true celebration of the Midlands’ culinary excellence, highlighting Bridgnorth’s community generosity, the region’s talent and dedication to creating unforgettable experiences, all for good causes.