Driver seriously injured following incident on A5 between Telford and Shrewsbury

A driver has been seriously injured after suffering a medical incident at the wheel whilst travelling along the A5 between Telford and Shrewsbury this morning.

The Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: MAA Charity

The incident occurred at approximately 6.36am, between J7 at Cluddley and the A49 Preston Island in Shrewsbury, the vehicle left the road during the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel. He was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

“Once extricated, he was assessed by ambulance staff and received advanced trauma care at the scene for serious injuries.

“He was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service deployed three fire engines from Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Wellington, along with an operations officer.

Fire crews used cutting and spreading equipment to free the man who had become trapped inside the vehicle before he was handed into the care of the ambulance service and flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The A5 was closed in both directions between Preston Island and Cluddley following the incident. It reopened at around 9.15am according to National Highways.