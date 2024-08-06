Chief Executive to depart Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Louise Barnett has announced that she will be leaving The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) later this year.

Louise Barnett

Her departure comes after successful progress in navigating the Trust through its last four years, including through its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Independent Review of Maternity Services and the approvals process of the Hospitals Transformation Programme.

Her work, alongside colleagues across the Trust, and with partners, has helped deliver vital quality improvements, as evidenced in the recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The Trust will soon begin the process of appointing a new Chief Executive to help ensure that its improvement journey can continue.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “I have been Chief Executive at the Trust for over four years and feel that now is the right time for me to stand aside and allow the new Chair, who will be appointed shortly, to appoint a new leader to take the Trust forward into the next chapter towards further improvements.

“I would like to thank all my amazing colleagues and volunteers for their hard work, support and dedication in moving forwards on our improvement programme. I know how much effort and energy has been spent, with our patients, families and communities always at the heart. I am grateful for the feedback, engagement and commitment from our patient networks and communities which is helping us on our journey of improvement. There is still more work to be done but I know I am leaving the Trust in capable hands.”

Professor Trevor Purt, Interim Chair for SaTH, said: “I would like to thank Louise for her hard work and dedication throughout her time at the Trust. It has been a very challenging period with intense public scrutiny but her energy and commitment to improving the services delivered to the public served by the Trust has been exceptional.”