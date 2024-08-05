19.2 C
Wellington station on track for facelift thanks to two grants

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wellington station is on track for a facelift thanks to a grant and a donation being awarded.

Kath Howard, Friends of Wellington Station
The Friends of Wellington Station, a voluntary group of ‘station adopters’ working to enhance the station, has received donations totalling £30,500.

West Midlands Railway has allocated £30,000 from its ‘customer and community improvement fund’ for a project called ‘Windows on Wellington’.

This will mean that boarded-up window panels at the station will be transformed with decoration by local artists, new planters can be purchased and a disused building can be completely refurbished.

“The artwork will promote the attractions of our wonderful market town and we will also be partnering with local schools on the gardening work,” said Kath Howard, secretary of the friends group.

A £500 grant has also been received from Wellington Rotary for the refurbishment of planters.

The Friends of Wellington Station completed a ‘Secret Garden’ on a disused platform as well as installing information boards and signage to assist visitors to the town. 

“These grants are very welcome and we look forward to working with local people and children to make these enhancements.

“This latest project is really good news and represents great investment in our station as the gateway to Wellington,” Kath added.

