19.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, August 5, 2024
New meeting pods installed in five Shropshire Council libraries

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Library users can reserve space in new noise-reduced meeting pods which have been newly installed in Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Bridgnorth Libraries.

Inside one of the Library pods. Photo: Shropshire Council
Inside one of the Library pods. Photo: Shropshire Council

Last year Shropshire Council was awarded £236,950 by Arts Council England to install new equipment that will make library spaces more accommodating and accessible to the wider community.

Shropshire Council has used the funds to purchase 1:1 interview pods with supporting technology.

The pods are an ideal space for online or in person meetings, or for individual work. They are fully lit, ventilated, and have wi-fi, power sockets, USB points and a display screen. A laptop is also available on request.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Our library service always seeks new opportunities to support the council’s wider ambitions to build resilient and prosperous communities; reflecting how we are all living and our developing community partnerships. This grant allows us to use space in the libraries more actively and support a range of services.”

The pods can be booked by the hour, half-day or full day and free use of the pods will be offered to charities, town and parish councillors and other non-profit organisations who contribute Shropshire Libraries health and wellbeing offer.

They are available to hire at a competitive fee for other organisations, businesses and private individuals. To make a reservation email shropshire.libraries@shropshire.gov.uk or contact your local library.

The Libraries Improvement Fund enables library services across England to invest in a range of projects to upgrade buildings and technology so they are better placed to respond to the changing ways people are using them.

