Health Trust appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has appointed Ned Hobbs as the Trust’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), following a rigorous recruitment process.

Ned Hobbs, SaTH’s new Chief Operating Officer

Ned brings extensive strategic and operational experience, currently working as the COO at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust for the past five years and also as Deputy Chief Executive in the same Trust since July 2023.

Ned has worked in various senior roles within NHS organisations, and his commitment to quality improvement will be key in leading the Trust’s ambitious programme of transformation.

- Advertisement -

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Ned on his appointment. With an impressive record in leading sustainable change in both elective and urgent and emergency care performance, Ned will be instrumental as we progress the next phase in our continuous improvement programme. With his leadership and expertise, Ned will work with colleagues, partners and our communities as we strive to deliver excellent care for our patients and families.”

Ned Hobbs said: “I am delighted to be joining the Trust. It is exciting to see the level of clinical, digital and estates transformation happening over the next three years. I know that staff are continuing to work in a difficult environment, facing very significant pressures, and I am committed to working with colleagues in the Trust, and the wider Integrated Care System, to be part of delivering improvements to services for our patients and staff.

“I enjoy living in Shropshire and my family and friends use the Trust’s services in both hospitals. I am personally committed to improving the care and experience for all the communities that we serve and contributing to a positive working environment for colleagues. I’m thoroughly looking forward to joining the Trust in the Autumn.”