Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on A41 near Tong

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a single vehicle on the A41 near Tong.

The collision involved a black Seat Arona which hit a tree and caught fire at around 1am this morning (Sunday 4 August) on the stretch from Lizard Mill Farm Junction to Pickmere Roundabout.

Emergency services attended however, sadly, the driver of the vehicle – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is asked to contact PC Tony Smith via email at anthony.smith@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 36i of August 4.

