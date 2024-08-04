Concern grows for two Shropshire teenagers reported missing

Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of two Shropshire teenagers last seen on Thursday 1 August.

Have you seen Seren or Moulee missing from Ercall Heath?

Seren, 13, and Moulee, 16, have been missing from Ercall Heath since Thursday.

Seren is described as white, of slim build, 5’6, with long brown hair. She was last seen in the area of Broadway, Newport at around 6.47pm on Thursday 1 August.

Moulee is described as Asian, of slim build, 5’3, with long black hair. Moulee was last seen in the area of Ercall Heath at 6.35pm on the 1st.

Seren was last seen wearing a black hoody, light grey jogging bottoms and trainers, and Moulee was seen wearing a black all-in-one vest top and shorts, and black furry flip flops.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and ask anyone with information to their whereabouts to get in touch.

“If you know where they are right now, please call 999. If you have any other information which might help us to find them then please call 01743 264899 quoting incident 00425_I_01082024 or email Reactive CID Shrewsbury on DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk.

“Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”