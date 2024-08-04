Charity abseil to take place from the top of ward block at Royal Shrewsbury

Three charities have come together to raise funds to improve the experience and healthcare for local people through a unique charity abseil from the top of the ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation at SaTH, and Richard Steventon, Executive Chairman from the League of Friends

Those taking part will experience the amazing views across Shropshire and into Wales, followed by the thrill of conquering an abseil off the five-storey ward block on Saturday 21 September.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the RSH League of Friends have organised the event.

By taking on this challenge and fundraising you will be supporting local people who are treated at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, helping to provide a supportive environment for our patients to improve their wellbeing and recovery.

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation said: “By taking part in the abseil you can choose whether you want to raise money for SaTH Charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund or the League of Friends. The best news is regardless of who you choose all the money raised after your registration will support patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales.

“We are so pleased to be working in partnership with the League of Friends and Lingen Davies, as we all have the same shared vision about improving patient experience whilst receiving treatment at SaTH.”

Richard Steventon, Executive Chairman from the RSH League of Friends said: “The League of Friends are delighted to join in with a tripartite of charities supporting the raising of funds to gift to the hospital.

“Monies from sponsorship and donations will go towards improving working environment for both Clinical Staff and Patients. Thanks to the those that take the ‘drop’.”

Karen Roberts, Community and Volunteer Fundraiser for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “On behalf of everyone at the charity I’d like to say a big thank you to those who are taking on this challenge.

“We very much welcome all opportunities to work collaboratively with the League of Friends and SaTH Charity, any activity like this that brings our community together to make a difference for local patients is a great idea.

“We have a long history supporting those impacted by cancer in the community, thanks to this fundraising we will be able to help them, as well as others going through treatment for different conditions here at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“The registration fee for the abseil is £78, this covers the full cost of the fully insured and experienced delivery partner. This approach ensures every penny you raise in donations goes to the hospital. We are asking that those taking part aim to raise at least £100 in addition to the registration fee and our charity team is on hand to help you reach this target.”

If you want to accept the challenge, be an inspiration and abseil for a great cause please get in touch with the SaTH Charity by email sath.charity@nhs.net or call 01743 492256.