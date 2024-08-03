Three injured in collision on A488 near Pontesbury

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-car collision on the A488 near Pontesford Bridge, Pontesford near Pontesbury on Friday evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 7.53pm, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call for assistance.
A crew from Minsterley Fire Station was dispatched to the scene. In addition to the fire service, the Air Ambulance, Land Ambulance, and Police were also in attendance.
Firefighters made the vehicles safe before handing over the care of three casualties to the Ambulance Service.
The condition of the casualties is not yet known.