New Deputy Lieutenant receives his commission

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire has received his commission.

Mrs Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, presents Major Andrew John Stokes with his commission
At a recent Shropshire Lieutenancy event, Mrs Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire was delighted to present newly appointed Deputy Lieutenant Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew John Stokes with his commission.

Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes hails from Madeley and has a home in Shropshire, joined the Army in 1988 at the age of 16. He went on to serve on operational tours across the globe, including Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He joined the team in Horse Guards in 2014, taking over from Garrison Sergeant Major Billy Mott the following year.

In 2023, Vern was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his key role in the military ceremonial aspects of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Andrew said: “I feel privileged, humbled and excited to support the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire in inspiring, supporting and connecting the people of the County, and maintaining the dignity of the Crown. I couldn’t be prouder. Floreat Salopia”. (may Shropshire flourish)

