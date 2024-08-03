Two men seriously injured in early morning collision on B4364

A two-vehicle collision on the B4364 Bridgnorth to Ludlow road near Wheathill has left two men with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near to the Bromdon Junction on the B4364 at around 2.43am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow, and Wellington attending, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the casualties, who were transported to hospital by land ambulance. An air ambulance was also in attendance at the scene.

Police investigating the collision say a white Vauxhall Astra and a black Volkswagen Polo were travelling in opposite directions when the collision happened.

Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where their conditions remain serious.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Saxton by emailing alexander.saxton@westmercia.police.uk or calling 01905 973335.