19.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Ainsley Harriot gets behind local charity

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Top chef and TV personality Ainsley Harriot is backing a local children’s hospice charity in their latest tasty activity.

Ainsley Harriot is getting behind Hope House Tŷ Gobaith’s Let’s Do Dinner
Ainsley Harriot is getting behind Hope House Tŷ Gobaith’s Let’s Do Dinner

In a video released today, the vibrant cook urges you to join in the fun and host a dinner party for your friends this September and raise vital funds to support seriously ill local children and their families.

Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are even offering a free fundraising pack including invitations, place name cards, recipe suggestions from familiar faces, a free limited-edition bottle opener and even games and sweepstake kit to add to the fun.

- Advertisement -

Fundraiser Vanessa Marubbi, said: “We just love Ainsley!!

“His positive attitude and kind support is infectious and we can’t thank him enough for joining with us.

“It really is so easy. Just host a dinner party, or even a BBQ, at your home or other venue and ask your friends to make a donation or take part in other fun activities such as a raffle or quiz.

“We’ll be right behind all our diners to help them make their event a great success and raise those vital funds to support local children and families.”

You can register for your free fundraising pack here hopehouse.org.uk/Event/dinner or call the fundraising team on (01492) 596581.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP