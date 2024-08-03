Ainsley Harriot gets behind local charity

Top chef and TV personality Ainsley Harriot is backing a local children’s hospice charity in their latest tasty activity.

Ainsley Harriot is getting behind Hope House Tŷ Gobaith’s Let’s Do Dinner

In a video released today, the vibrant cook urges you to join in the fun and host a dinner party for your friends this September and raise vital funds to support seriously ill local children and their families.

Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices are even offering a free fundraising pack including invitations, place name cards, recipe suggestions from familiar faces, a free limited-edition bottle opener and even games and sweepstake kit to add to the fun.

Fundraiser Vanessa Marubbi, said: “We just love Ainsley!!

“His positive attitude and kind support is infectious and we can’t thank him enough for joining with us.

“It really is so easy. Just host a dinner party, or even a BBQ, at your home or other venue and ask your friends to make a donation or take part in other fun activities such as a raffle or quiz.

“We’ll be right behind all our diners to help them make their event a great success and raise those vital funds to support local children and families.”

You can register for your free fundraising pack here hopehouse.org.uk/Event/dinner or call the fundraising team on (01492) 596581.