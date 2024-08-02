15.5 C
Shropshire Homes purchase land and buildings known as Whitehall in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Homes has purchased land and buildings, referred to as Whitehall on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury.

The Whitehall site in Shrewsbury
The Whitehall site in Shrewsbury

The site, which is currently dominated by a large office block, has previously been used by the NHS and DWP.

Shropshire Homes has acquired this vacant site to re-develop it and provide housing. As part of these plans, the character and setting of the listed buildings will be preserved and enhanced. 

Shropshire Council has previously identified the existing office block for having a negative impact on the Conservation Area due to its scale, massing and the building materials used.

Howard Thorne, Chairman at Shropshire Homes is looking forward to the project, “Shropshire Homes have restored and converted many historic buildings in sensitive locations in Shrewsbury over the past forty years.

“We are now looking forward to restoring the important listed buildings within the former walled garden at Whitehall to breathe new life into this historic location and create a unique and very desirable living environment.”

Plans are currently in development and will be shared as part of a fourth-coming planning application later this year.

