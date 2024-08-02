PCC John Campion says Government failure to fund police pay will damage local policing

PCC John Campion believes the government’s failure to fund a pay increase for police officers will cause £1m of cuts to policing in West Mercia this year.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

On Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced police officers will receive a pay increase of 4.75% this year. Analysis suggests the Government will not fund this rise in full and in West Mercia the unfunded commitment will leave the police facing cuts of almost £1m in 2024/25.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Our police officers and staff are well deserving of a pay rise given their extraordinary work. However, the Government is looking to take the credit without paying the bill. Not fully funding this increase will force local police to make urgent and unnecessary cuts to services and undermines work to keep our communities safe.

- Advertisement -

“Along with other areas, in West Mercia we have followed previous Government advice in budgeting for a pay rise in line with inflation this year. This decision sees the new Government move the goalposts and effectively impose unnecessary cuts on police forces nationwide.

“I wrote to the new Government previously to raise this concern and will do so again now. Supporting our police officers and staff must be balanced with protecting our local services.”