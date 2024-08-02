Numeracy Project is a resounding success in Shropshire

A numeracy project jointly coordinated by Shropshire Council has smashed all its targets to help individuals across the county improve their numeracy skills.

‘Multiply’ is a government funded programme which helps adults improve their ability and confidence to use maths in their daily lives. It was recently awarded additional funds to continue into a third year.

Figures show that since the programme began just under three years ago, more than double the predicted number of learners have accessed the programme. The most popular reasons for joining the courses have been to improve career and job prospects or to help their children. Three times more than the projected number of learners have also gone on to achieve qualifications.

The UKSPF (UK Shared Prosperity Fund) team at the council have been working with partners; Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Herefordshire, Ludlow & North Shropshire College, to deliver courses across the county.

Corinne Brown, Business Development Manager, at Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG), said:

“The feedback from students has been fantastic. Running a programme like this is so gratifying when we see the positive impact it is having in peoples’ lives. As part of outreach work SCG has developed with Homes Plus, we delivered workshops to help local residents manage their money. This is particularly challenging during a cost-of-living crisis, so a few tips and tricks along the way, proved to be really helpful.”

David, one of the students who benefitted from these workshops commented:

“I found the advice and logical approach to finances a serious break-through. Instead of going mad with a bulk amount straight away, I have thought about tomorrow for a change.”

Julia Edmunds, Head of Projects & Business Development, Herefordshire, Ludlow & North Shropshire College, said:

“There are still opportunities to take advantage of the sessions which are relaxed and informal. We would urge everyone to take advantage of this free opportunity while the funding lasts.

“Both Colleges are also still keen to engage with businesses in Shropshire who would be interested in running free bespoke numeracy programmes for their staff.”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“This has been one of our major success stories both in the way in which our team at the council have administered the programme and the partners they have worked to deliver it. Most satisfying of all is the real differences the programme has made in the lives of so many people working and living in Shropshire.”

The programme runs until March 2025, and anyone interested in accessing the courses should contact the colleges taking part.