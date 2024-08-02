New complex care home opens in Telford

A new care home creating 100 local healthcare jobs, and offering expert nurse-led care to adults living with a range of complex care needs has opened in Telford.

Woodside Place

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults with complex and high acuity needs, is celebrating the opening of Woodside Place.

The construction started in May 2023 and is Exemplar Health Care’s first home in Shropshire located on Woodside Avenue.

Woodside Place supports adults living with complex and high acuity needs arising from complex mental health conditions, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

The home has 33 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite, split across three units. With this small group living model, Exemplar Health Care has found it can provide a supportive environment that is more responsive to people’s needs. The home will also have communal dining and living spaces, an activities hub, sensory bathrooms, a therapy room, salon and an accessible garden.

Prior to the first residents moving into the home this week, the new team completed a comprehensive induction, training and team building programme. This included Exemplar Health Care’s recently launched ‘Aspire’ Leadership Programme, learning essential skills such as personal effectiveness, leading a team, and colleague coaching.

The opening has created around 100 new jobs but the home is still looking for a final few dedicated and compassionate healthcare staff to join its new team. Recruitment is currently underway for roles including Registered Nurses, Night Nurse and Domestics.

Katie Capes, Commissioning Manager at Woodside Place, commented:

“I am so proud to be leading this new home for the benefit of the local community, and to be trusted with upholding Exemplar Health Care’s stellar reputation. We have built a wonderful team who are all truly committed to fostering an atmosphere that is inclusive and focused on making every day better for the individuals we support.”

Charlotte Lloyd, Director of Commissioning at Exemplar Health Care said:

“After months of extensive preparation, we are ready and raring to go, and excited to welcome our first residents. Woodside Place will make it possible for people in the local community who require complex care to live closer to their friends and family, and be supported in a place they can call home, rather than having to live in an institutional hospital setting.

“Our dedicated teams, state-of-the-art homes, and innovative approach are all focused on achieving one goal: making every day better for the people we support.”

The construction company behind Woodside Place, Deeley Construction, which is headquartered in Coventry and is part of Deeley Group, has a track-record of delivering extra care, dementia care, retirement living and medical centres across the Midlands.

Chris Newman, Operations Director at Deeley Construction, said:

“We are thrilled to have completed works at Woodside Place, which builds on the excellent partnership we have developed with Exemplar Health Care.

“The development will deliver much-needed complex needs care in Telford and will also be a significant employer for the area, which is fantastic news for the region.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Exemplar Health Care and also, further cementing our position as one of the leading healthcare contractors in the Midlands.”