A former Market Drayton police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Nicholas Peacock, age 39, from the town has been charged with misconduct in public office and corruption or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable.

West Mercia Police says the charges are in relation to incidents which took place while he was a PC in Market Drayton from February – April 2022.



He is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.