First phase of new patient record system launched at Hospital Trust

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has launched the first phase of its new electronic patient record (EPR) system.

The trust has implemented the new state-of-the-art system powered by System C’s CareFlow EPR technology, replacing its 20-year-old system.

This significant upgrade involved migrating over one million patient records and training more than 5,000 staff. The complex data transfer process successfully moved 70 million data points from the old to the new system.

The new EPR system is a cornerstone of SaTH’s digital transformation strategy. It will modernize patient record management across both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. By standardizing how patient information is accessed and shared, the trust aims to improve care delivery and achieve its long-term digital goals.

Future phases of the system will include electronic prescribing and medicines administration (EPMA) as well as a clinical narrative tool. This will enable real-time information sharing, eliminating the need for paper-based records and streamlining patient care.

Nigel Lee, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at SaTH, said: “We are actively transforming our digital services with the intention of making the right information available to the right people, in the right place, at the right time. Our number one priority is to improve the quality, safety and experience of care that we provide to our patients.

“CareFlow EPR plays a crucial role in our digital transformation, establishing essential foundations for upcoming digital enhancements. It will facilitate improved flow within our hospitals and promote more integrated collaboration among our teams and local health and care partners.”

Nick Wilson, CEO of System C, added: “Achieving higher levels of digital maturity to enhance patient outcomes is a key ambition for all healthcare providers and we’re honoured to have been chosen by SaTH to support its digital transformation programme. Together, System C and the trust achieved the highest level of data migration compliance that I am aware of, building a solid foundation for embedding the new system into operational use. It follows the trust’s recently improved CQC rating which I’d like to also congratulate them on.

“We have recently invested heavily in the development of CareFlow EPR and our rapid deployment programme, so to see our solutions being implemented to this scale at SaTH is really pleasing. People and purpose are at the heart of the way we deploy our software, and we’ve used this approach to prioritise the improvements made for SaTH and our other customers. The PAS data migration has set the bar for the wider implementation, and I’m confident that our collective team will ensure the trust realises the benefits of its new EPR as soon as possible.”