Trio of wins for Three Tuns Brewery at Great Taste Awards

For the third consecutive year, a selection of Three Tuns Brewery real ales has been awarded in the prestigious Great Taste Awards.

The award winning Three Tuns Brewery

Named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, the historic family-run Bishop’s Castle brewery has received a 2-star Great Taste accolade for its winter seasonal special Fezziwig.

Of the ale, the judges wrote, “Fezziwig is a clean, sparkling amber ale with a delicate marmalade nose. The flavour builds on the palate, with a satisfying combination of bitter peel and caramel that lasts well on the finish. The judges liked the flavours of marmalade and spicy hops, finding this beer to be full of flavour and aroma, and really maximising the blend of malt, hops and yeast flavours. It has exceptional poise and balance.”

The brewery is also celebrating the first Great Taste Award for their BEST ale which was awarded 1-star, alongside their Stout ale which not only received a 1-star accolade but also marks the third consecutive year this particular ale has been recognised by the panel of judges following awards in 2023 and 2022.

Joshua Ferris, Commercial Director at the Three Tuns Brewery shared: “We’re thrilled to have our ales recognised in the Great Taste Awards 2024. We’re particularly humbled to see Fezziwig receive 2-stars. This beer was a new brew for winter 2023 and we’re excited to have the recipe so highly praised by the judges and can’t wait to bring it back for our loyal customers to enjoy again this winter.”

Great Taste is the largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme, with a panel of over 500 experts blind-testing the thousands of products entered each year.