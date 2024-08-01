Solar savings at Church Stretton’s Mayfair Community Centre

Mayfair Community Centre has recently installed 90 solar panels on their two buildings in Church Stretton as part of ambitious Net Zero plans to reduce their carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, and save money.

David Howard (Stretton Climate Care).Alan Fox (Mayfair Trustee), Cathy Thomas (Mayfair Central Services Manager), Jack Garner (Church Stretton School Student), and Nick Loveitt (HSBC UK Retail Branch Manager)

The panels on their Health and Wellbeing Centre and Community Centre on Easthope Road have been funded by a generous donation from HSBC UK.

Already providing electricity for Mayfair and contributing to the grid, it is estimated that the panels will generate enough electricity to save Mayfair a staggering £11,000 on energy bills each year.

Chief Officer, Nicola Daniels, said: “These panels will make a huge difference for Mayfair: They will allow us to be more energy efficient. Not only is this better for the environment, it will also significantly reduce our energy bills and enable us to direct more of our funds to supporting everyone in our community.

“We’re extremely grateful to HSBC UK for their generous contribution to our Net Zero plans, and to Hall Garth Charitable Settlement for their help with the support costs for this project.”

A working group from the community has been supporting Mayfair on their Net Zero work. This includes partners from Stretton Climate Care and a group of environmentally concerned young people from Church Stretton School who have helped produce an Action Plan for Trustees and staff to use on their journey.

Representatives involved in the project recently got together to celebrate the panels going ‘live’. This included Jack Garner, one of the students from Church Stretton School who have worked on the Net Zero Action Plan.

Jack said, “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this project, give back to our community, and give suggestions for what Mayfair could do to improve its sustainability. The solar panels are a great culmination of all our work.”

Nick Loveitt from HSBC UK was also present, saying: “It was an honour to represent HSBC today and look at the work that has been completed as a result of our donation. The environmental impact and long-term saving this will generate is extraordinary.”

Mayfair Community Centre is a charity providing services, activities and facilities for the local community and surrounding areas. They aim to build a strong, healthy community, enhancing lives and enabling independence.