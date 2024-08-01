Royal Shrewsbury Hospital blood test service to relocate

The phlebotomy (blood taking) service at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) is relocating next month.

The blood test service is currently provided by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) at Elizabeth House at RSH.

From Tuesday 27 August, the service will relocate to nearby William Farr House on Mytton Oak.

The move is part of ongoing construction works for a new hospital building at RSH.

At William Farr House there will be additional, larger clinical rooms with parking for patients provided outside the building. There are also bus stops on the main road for patients using public transport.

The last patients will be seen at Elizabeth House on Thursday 22 August. There will be signage in place directing patients to William Farr House for their blood tests.

The online booking site – Book a blood test online – SaTH – is now taking bookings for blood tests at William Farr House from Tuesday 27 August.

Dr John Jones, Medical Director, said: “Thank you to our patients and staff for their patience and understanding as we move our phlebotomy services from RSH to William Farr House.

“The move means that patients requiring diagnostic tests will be seen in a larger clinical space away from a busy hospital site, with parking conveniently outside.”

Patients continue to have the choice of booking appointments at the Community Diagnostic Centre in Telford or Whitchurch Community Hospital. Some services are also available at Princess Royal Hospital.

Patients who are unable to attend their blood test appointment should use the cancellation link in their booking confirmation email or ring the booking line on 01743 492510 (Monday to Friday – 9am-4pm).