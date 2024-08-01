Gonsal Farm Animal Centre braced for RSPCA’s busiest summer day

The RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm Animal Centre near Shrewsbury is braced for one of their busiest periods caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming animals – as new figures show that today is the charity’s busiest summer day.

Pets at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre looking for a new forever home include Tyson, a one year old crossbreed, who came into RSPCA care after he was found living in unsuitable conditions

Last year, the charity’s frontline rescue teams at its animal centres dealt with more animal welfare incidents on August 1 than any other day over the summer months.

In total, RSPCA officers dealt with 1,171 incidents on that day alone, last year – the most of any day in July, August or September.

These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals – and also responding to cruelty reports – which have already been on the rise this year.

In the first six months of this year, the RSPCA took 44,879 cruelty reports to its emergency line – up more than two percent on the same timeframe last year. This is placing more pressure on the animal centres taking in these animals in need, at a time when many are already full to capacity.

The charity is always at its busiest on the frontline during the summer months – and has launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign to support its vital animal welfare work.

But the worst could be yet to come over the summer – when the charity receives a report of cruelty every five minutes, and its rescue teams deal with tens of thousands of incidents.

Glenn Mayoll, RSPCA Operations Manager, said: “We receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year – and that not only means our officers are very busy, but this puts even more pressure on our animal centres too.

“Our centres specialise in the rehabilitation and rehoming of animals who’ve so often escaped difficult situations, including cruelty and neglect. They need the public’s support to keep doing their amazing work now more than ever.

“That’s why we’ve launched the RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal in our 200th anniversary year – because we need to take action together to help animals. It’s the responsibility of us all to show kindness and compassion to all animals; everyone for every kind.”

RSPCA animal centre teams work incredibly hard to rehabilitate and rehome animals brought in by the charity’s officers. All animals rehomed by the charity are fully assessed – by behaviourists and vets – and will also be microchipped, neutered and vaccinated.

Centre teams then work to match ready-to-rehome animals to the best new home – creating the ‘perfect match’ for both the pet and new owner.