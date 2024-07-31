Search continues for new home for Whitchurch Library

Over 20 locations have been considered as the search continues for a new home for Whitchurch Library, with people being asked to suggest any sites they think may be suitable.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Formerly based in Whitchurch Civic Centre, the library had to close and move out last year when specialist engineers found that RAAC concrete exists across much of the Civic Centre complex.

Since then, interim library arrangements have been in place in the market hall, in the form of a book pickup and drop off service – and the council has been seeking a new permanent base for the library.

Shropshire Council says that so far 20 potential sites, both from a short-term and medium-term perspective, have been considered, but none of these have proved to be suitable or available.

The new location must adhere to all health and safety legislation, be accessible to all users, meet basic staff welfare requirements and have the facilities to function as a public library.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for digital and culture, said:

“We understand that this pop-up service does not cater for all the needs of those wishing to access a library and only offers a minimum book loan service, but we are doing everything possible to find alternative accommodation for the library service in Whitchurch.

“We’re continuing to actively explore option and once a site is identified a plan will be prepared that allows us to open to the public as soon as possible, taking into account that the site may well require a level of adaptation.

“We’d like to thank library users for their patience and understanding. If anyone in the community knows of a site that they think may be suitable, or if they know of properties that may be becoming vacant, to get in touch. It may be that we have already considered the site, but local people will have the best knowledge.”

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire councillor for Whitchurch North, said:

“When we will have a library again is one of the questions I get most frequently asked for at my surgery in the Market Hall. It has been a hard task to find a property suitable but hopefully there will be somewhere soon. Our staff are operating a service twice a week in the Market Hall but I am sure we are all missing the full service we have come to expect from the library.”

Following a recent consultation a working group set up to consider the future of the building will now carry out a feasibility study into the two most popular options for the future of the Civic Centre – to either repair or replace the centre, before presenting a business case to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet.

The working group is made up of local Shropshire Councillors, Whitchurch Town Councillors, and officers from both councils.