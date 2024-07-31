MP pledges to ‘fight for Oswestry’ as new Government puts rail link at risk

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has pledged to ‘fight for Oswestry’ after new plans announced by the Labour Government have put the restoration of the railway link to Gobowen at risk.

Helen Morgan MP at Gobowen

Helen was instrumental in persuading the last Government to offer funding for the scheme, raising the matter repeatedly with Ministers and in the House of Commons.

The restored railway would link Oswestry with the mainline station at Gobowen, with the business case proposing a light rail connection that stops at the Orthopaedic Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Prior to the Chancellor’s announcement yesterday, the MP had already been back to work, writing to ask the new Government about progress on the Oswestry scheme and others, including the future of Whitchurch Station step-free access and A483 road safety between Llanymynech and Llynclys.

She has now written to Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves MP, highlighting the Strategic Outline Business Case listing the ‘Very High and Financially Positive’ value for money of the scheme, and arguing that the line is essential for ‘the economic and social vitality’ of Oswesty.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“North Shropshire is one of the worst connected constituencies in England when it comes to public transport. Restoring a railway link to Oswestry is hugely important for the economic and social vitality of the town, and would create real opportunities for our businesses and our younger residents who often don’t have access to a car of their own.

“The Government must understand that we haven’t seen the investment that other areas have benefited from over many years, and that the value for money of the scheme is way above that of many similar proposals. This is not just worthwhile for Shropshire, it’s good Government policy that would have a significant positive economic and social impact.

“I have written to the Chancellor and Secretary of State for Transport to urge them to continue supporting the scheme, and will be continuing to fight for Oswestry until the town gets its railway back.”