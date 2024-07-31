Man in critical condition following collision in Shrewsbury

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition following a collision on Emstrey Bank in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3pm yesterday when a motorbike and a car collided on the B4380, near the entrance of Salop Leisure at Emstrey Bank.

Investigating police officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is asked to call 07870 150356 or email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.