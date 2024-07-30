Wellington takeaway chicken business, prosecuted for ‘burnt acrid’ smell

Telford and Wrekin Council successfully prosecuted a takeaway chicken franchise in Wellington on Monday, 23 July, under the Environmental Protection Act for causing nuisance odours.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken in Bridge Street, Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford Magistrates Court ordered Pepe’s Piri Piri Chicken in Bridge Street, to pay a fine totalling £18,000 after numerous resident complaints and council investigations, confirmed the business was in breach of a notice to put an end to the nuisance odour.

Residents stated they were unable to use their gardens, open windows, hang out washing or have guests due to the smell.

Officers reported a ‘burnt’ or ‘acrid’ smell that was reported to affect residents’ throats and made their eyes water, at various times during business opening hours from 11am to 10pm.

Despite repeated warnings and numerous visits from the council’s environmental health, the nuisance odours persisted affecting resident’s mental health and well-being.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes, Enforcement & Customer Services said: “This is an unusual case as prosecutions for odour are rare. Our officers worked diligently to gather enough evidence to ensure a successful prosecution in line with our mission to keep Telford and Wrekin a clean, green and safe place to live and do business.”

DKR Consultancy Services Ltd was imposed with the fine which includes the council’s costs to be paid within 28 days.

The case continues.