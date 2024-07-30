15 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Water Safety Campaign launches with creative ‘Yarn Bombing’

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched its Water Safety Campaign by ‘yarn bombing’ the county.

Knitters have helped Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service launch their water safety campaign
Knitters have helped Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service launch their water safety campaign

Thanks to the Newport Knit and Natter group, Castlefield Yarn Bombers, and Liz Brown from Welshpool, the county will be filled with colourful knitted decorations highlighting the importance of water safety.

There were 236 accidental drownings in 2023 in the UK according to the Water Incident Database. Statistics also show that 50% of people who have drowned had no intention of entering the water.

- Advertisement -

Everyday activities, such as walking and running, accounted for 48% of accidental fatalities. 63% of accidental drownings happened at inland waters.

Cathryn Williams, Water Safety Officer said: “In Shropshire, we have beautiful spots to spend time near the water and summer is an amazing time to enjoy our beautiful waterways, however rivers and weirs, canals, quarries and lakes can also be very dangerous.

“The water is cold which can lead to cold water shock, there could be currents or underwater objects. Warmer weather is directly linked to an increase in fatal drowning incidents, 46% of drownings occur in summer months and this rises to 75% among 13–17-year-olds.

“It is common for members of the public to go on dog walks, jogging or even simply walking home following a night out by the riverbank can prove fatal if you fall in with no one to call for help.

“The majority of people in distress in the water had no intention of entering at all, so it is really important to be aware when spending any time near the water. The area can be muddy and slippery which can cause people to slip in. It can then be difficult to climb back out as the river’s edge can resemble a cliffside.

“Make sure your family knows basic water safety and what to do if they find themselves in the water unexpectedly or if they spot someone in trouble: stop and think, stay together, float, call 999 ask for fire service if inland.”

For information on water safety visit shropshirefire.gov.uk/water-safety.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP