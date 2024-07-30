24.2 C
Shropshire Youth Support Trust team up with Tenpin Telford to Empower Local Youth

In a heartening initiative to support the youth of Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) has teamed up with Tenpin Telford to offer some fully funded activities for young individuals aged 16-24 who are not currently in employment, education, or training.

Pictured, Neetu Johal with Richard Nuttall at Tenpin Telford
Pictured, Neetu Johal with Richard Nuttall at Tenpin Telford

This collaboration has been created to provide a fun and engaging environment for young people whilst aiding in their personal and professional development. Participants will have access to tenpin bowling, karaoke, pool, table tennis, and more, as a means to build social skills, teamwork, and confidence.

While enjoying these fully funded activities, the participants will also be working closely with SYST. The charity is dedicated to helping young people to progress their careers and personal lives through tailored support, mentorship, and resources. This holistic approach ensures that while the youth are having fun and making new connections at a fabulous venue, they are also gaining valuable guidance to navigate their future paths.

Richard Nuttall, CEO of SYST is grateful to Tenpin Telford for this collaboration; “We are delighted to be teaming up with Tenpin Telford. The variety of enjoyable activities on offer at Tenpin are perfectly suited for the young people that we are supporting. Collaborating with local businesses is part of our strategy to try and increase support for more young people in Shropshire, and SYST would love to speak with any other businesses that share our mission.”

Neetu Johal, General Manager at Tenpin Telford comments; “Here at Tenpin, we are really excited to be working with Shropshire Youth Support Trust, who do fantastic work. We care deeply about our roots in our local community, and we are really looking forward to seeing how this collaboration can really make a difference to local people.”

The number of fully funded activities are limited and subject to availability. If you, or anyone you know, might be interested in getting involved, get in touch with the team at SYST who would love to hear from you by emailing hello@systbusiness.co.uk or phone 01952 299214.

