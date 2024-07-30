Shropshire college is fourth in UK for golf success

A prestigious Shropshire school is now ranked fourth in the UK for school golf following recent successes.

The Ellesmere College golf team

Ellesmere College climbed the rankings after their team finished second in the final Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) event of the season, the HG Trophy tournament.

It is just one of many competitions the Ellesmere College Golf Academy enter throughout the year and comes after their students topped the leaderboard in three categories at the North Shropshire Schools Golf Championship

The competition, hosted by Ellesmere College at Hill Valley Golf Club on June 13, saw schools across the county compete to become Shropshire Champion and the school’s own Ethan Harrison won the under 12 category, Jose Mittelbrum won the under 14 category and Charlie Boys won the under 18 category.

The ISGA HG Trophy was held at Warwickshire Golf Club and included 20 schools – as well as the Ellesmere team coming second overall, Jose won the under 15s age group with a gross score of 74.

He said: “I really enjoyed the challenge. I hope one day to be as good as Tiger Woods.”

Rob Ashbrook, PGA Advanced Professional and Head Coach of the Golf Academy, said: “We have seen some very impressive performances by our pupils this season, both individually and as a team.

“This has translated into fantastic results and I have been very impressed with the commitment and attitude of each one of them.

“Ellesmere College is currently lying forth in the national rankings which is a fantastic position to be in.”

The Ellesmere College Golf Academy offers girls and boys of all standards from eight to 18 the opportunity to choose from a range of programmes designed to enhance each stage of their golfing journey.



Chris Horrocks, Director of Sport at the college, said: “It has been another fantastic year of golf for Ellesmere College with over 15 students playing in National Level tournaments across the year.

“With a minimum of six hours a week on our course and others in the county, plus access to our golf simulator and strength and conditioning coach – Rob Ashbrook has really improved each and every player on our programme.

“I am pleased with our final ranking and England representative honours for Charlie Boys, but more importantly I am extremely happy to see that all players in our academy have improved significantly this year and love their golf.

“I look forward to another great year of golf in 2024/25.”