North Shropshire farm dispersal sale marks end of an era for family

A North Shropshire farm dispersal next week will mark the end of an era for a family who have owned it for 55 years.

Two of the Massey Ferguson tractors that will be sold at Pentremadoc Farm on August 7

The sale at Pentremadoc Farm, Dudleston, near Ellesmere is being organised by Halls auctioneers on behalf of Mrs Enid Pritchard on Wednesday, August 7, starting at 3pm.

Included in the sale are tractors, vehicles, farm machinery, livestock feeding equipment and household furniture and effects.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, said: “The Pritchard family has owned Pentremadoc Farm for 55 years and is well known in farming circles in the area.”

Mrs Pritchard’s son, Peter, said his grandfather, George, bought the farm in 1969 and milked a herd of dairy cows until 1988 when he handed it over to his son, Brian, who carried on milking for five years.

The family will continue to let the farmland but the farmhouse and barns will now be sold.

“It’s sad that the sale will mark the end of an era at the farm but it will be good to see the machinery going to new homes where people can make use of it,” said Peter.

The sale, which will be held live on the MartEye online platform from 4.30pm,includes a 1990 Massey Ferguson 3125 tractor, a Ford 655D Turbo Digger, a number of trailers, a West Mac Welger AP630 conventional baler and a classic Morris Minor 1000 Traveller car.

A range of workshop equipment, sundries, spares and livestock feeding equipment will be followed by 100 lots of household furniture and effects.

Also included in the sale by special permission are number of lots from Peter’s uncle and aunt, Andrew and Marge Phillips, of Dinhulle Isaf, Penylan, Ruabon, Wrexham

Their lots include Ford 6410 ,Massey Ferguson 565 and Tafe 35D tractors, together with a 2021 Nissan Navara Tekna DC1 pick-up truck, a straw chopper, slurry tanker, Ifor Williams stock trailer, sandstone items and livestock equipment.