Casualty cut free following collision on A49 at Ashford Bowdler

Fire crews released a casualty from a vehicle following a collision on the A49 at Ashford Bowdler this morning.

Emergency services including five fire appliances were called to the incident at around 10.41am.

Two vehicles were involved with the trapped casualty being released by crews using specialist cutting equipment before being handed to the care of the ambulance service.

The condition of those involved in the collision is not currently known.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ludlow and Wellington with an Operations officer also in attendance.

At 1.45pm the road remained closed with police urging motorists to find an alternative route.