Albrighton Parish Council objects to Boningale Homes speculative green belt grab

A campaign to protect more than 50 hectares of green belt in a Shropshire village received a major boost last week.

Green land on which 800 new houses could be built in Albrighton

Albrighton Parish Council voted to unanimously object to the proposed development by Boningale Homes to build 800 houses, a secondary school, care home and supermarket in the middle of the green belt.

All 10 local councillors present voted to protect the village from this speculative scheme, which locals say threatens to stretch existing infrastructure, cause traffic chaos and destroy beautiful countryside.

Local residents at the public meeting roared their approval, whilst the decision was welcomed by Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG), a volunteer-led organisation that recently handed in a 3700-strong petition to Shropshire Council.

AVAG has also been instrumental in gaining widespread support for the Local Plan and is currently galvanising the community to lodge their official objections.

“We are now approaching 500 objections from residents on the Shropshire Council Planning Portal to these proposals and this number is growing daily,” explained Co-Chair of AVAG Charlie Blakemore, who also addressed the local council at the meeting.

“There is an unbelievable groundswell of residents in the village that object vehemently against the Boningale Homes plan, and we are delighted that our Parish Council has represented our views by unanimously objecting.”

He continued: “This is a significant step for our community, as we stand together to ensure that any future developments align with the values and character of our beautiful village.

“Albrighton is already being significantly developed within the Local Plan with over 770 houses being added or land earmarked. We have done more than our fair share to meet housing demands, so an extra 800 houses would completely overdevelop the village, amenities, infrastructure and roads.”

Colin Noakes, Chairman of Albrighton Parish Council, added his support: “Sustainable development should meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

“Albrighton Parish Council believes the Boningale Homes proposal falls short of meeting this objective and is an overdevelopment of our village, prioritising short-term gain over long-term viability and resilience.

“It will have a detrimental impact on our community and, therefore, we respectfully request that the application is refused.”

To make things as easy as possible, AVAG has created two video guides (available on albightongreenbelt.co.uk) on how to register an objection and compiled nearly 40 key reasons why the overdevelopment should not take place and how it will change the village forever.

It is also hosting drop-in sessions at the Red House, Melville Club and Scout Den, where volunteers will be available in person to help villagers go through the objection process.

Charlie concluded: “MP Mark Pritchard has been against the scheme from the very start, and we were delighted to get complete cross party political support for our campaign prior to the latest general election.

“There’s a united voice fighting this speculative destruction of precious green belt, and we can now add Albrighton Parish Council to our army of supporters.

“It is important that residents continue to have their say, and we encourage them to add their views and objections to the growing number on the portal.”

Objections against the Boningale Homes plan can be made until August 13th.