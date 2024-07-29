20,000 music fans attend Live at Ludlow Castle series

This weekend, a series of concerts in Ludlow saw 20,000 music fans enjoying James, Elbow, Madness and Anne-Marie performing within the grounds of Ludlow castle.

Elbow, Live at Ludlow Castle. Photo: Andy Hughes

Established in 2023, the series sold out all four nights of Live at Ludlow Castle. Enhanced production, a larger stage, full-site-dressing and a brand new viewing platform were just a few of the additions made to the site as the concerts moved into their second year.

Futuresound, the independent promoters behind the concerts and the castle’s management team say they are committed to further establishing the venue as one of the country’s best outdoor settings for live music.

The concerts followed an earlier announcement that the castle and Futuresound had agreed a five-year deal to continue programming live music at the historic Shropshire site.

The Leeds-based company, founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating & establishing a successful series of 5000-capacity events since 2023.

Andy Smith – Head of Live, Futuresound Group said:

“It’s always an amazing thing to see the town come alive like this on the weekend of the castle concerts. We couldn’t be happier with how the shows have been so far and once again the castle and Ludlow have been perfect hosts. It’s been great to walk around the town and see cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops full with people before the shows and the feedback from local business owners has been fantastic. We’re excited to work with the town and the castle on these shows for years to come”

Gemma England – General Manager, Ludlow Castle said:

“Once again blown away by the response to the Live at Ludlow series, we are proud to play a part in this wonderful event and what it brings to our beautiful town of Ludlow. The Castle has been alive with 20,000 people enjoying themselves over the last 4 days, town has been buzzing and it’s been a joy to chat with the local landlords, shop owners & market traders and their feedback has been phenomenally positive.

“To be able to host events of this scale at the Castle can secure the longevity of this very special and historically important site for years to come.

“Working with Futuresound again has been a joy, their respect not only for the town, its residents, and visitors but for the heritage of the monument is undeniable and I’ve no doubt that there are special things to come!”

Jodie Deakin – Ludlow Chamber of Trade & Commerce said:

“Chamber businesses are celebrating a fantastic weekend. Many are reporting increased sales, some in excess of 25%!

“The selection of artists this year appears to have drawn crowds from further afield – including Belfast and Germany – who are willing to spend their holiday in the area and enjoy the diverse shopping and hospitality available in Ludlow.

“The evening entertainment has allowed visitors to spend time in and around Ludlow, and has positively added to the atmosphere within town. We look forward to next year!”