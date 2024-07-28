12.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 29, 2024
Collision closes A442 at Quatt

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The A442 at Quatt was closed to traffic on Sunday morning following a three vehicle collision.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports they were called to the incident at 6.21am.

Police say the collision occurred near the junction to Hampton Loade.

Fire crews used specialist Holmatro cutting equipment to release casualties and spent around an hour working at the scene.

The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington with an Operations officer.

The A442 remains closed in both directions at 10.30am.

