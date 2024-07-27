12.2 C
Woman has car stolen after being threatened by three men

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was threatened and her car was stolen in a village on the Shropshire border.

The robbery happened on Burnhill Green Road, in Pattingham, at around 1.45pm on Wednesday 17 July, where four men approached a Volkswagen car.

The men threatened the female driver, before making off with the car. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Officers are keen to identify three of the men involved; one man is described as white with black hair and wearing a light blue t-shirt.

The second is described as having dark hair. He used his t-shirt to cover his face.

The third man is described as in his 40s, with dark hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black cap, dark coloured trousers and a flannel patterned shirt, which was blue/black in colour with white and orange detail.

Detective Sergeant Rob Davies, said: “I understand an incident of this nature can cause concern to members of the public. Officers are carrying out enquiries and as part of our enquiries are appealing for information.

“If you were in the area at the time, and have information that could help, including dash-cam footage, please get in contact with police.”

A 28-year-old man appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ on Saturday 20 July charged with robbery and driving whilst disqualified in connection with the incident.

Darrah Corfield, of Foster Road in Wolverhampton was remanded in custody and is due to next appear at court on Friday 16 August.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Unit by emailing fshrewsburyproactiveunit@westmercia.police.uk

