Tanker transporting milk overturns at Mile End roundabout

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A milk tanker ended up on its side at the Mile End roundabout in Oswestry yesterday evening.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at Mile End roundabout following the incident. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at Mile End roundabout following the incident. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The incident happened at around 6.05pm with emergency services responding shortly afterwards.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit and the Rescue Tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Tweedale and Wellington.

An Operations Officer was also in attendance along with the Environment Agency and Police.

The milk tanker ended up on its side spilling its contents onto the carriageway.

Fire crews used Environment Agency equipment to prevent milk from entering the waterway, the incident was left in the care of Police for the recovery of the vehicle.

