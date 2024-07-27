nexfibre continues to rollout next generation broadband to Shropshire towns

Faster internet speeds are set to be rolled out to towns across Shropshire as part of a nationwide rollout plan by Nexfibre.

Premises in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Market Drayton, and Shrewsbury will benefit from Nexfibre’s expansion bringing fibre optic connections directly to homes and businesses.



The company is set to deliver superfast broadband, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps to the locations by the end of 2026.

In their rollout plan for 2025, nexfibre continues its mission of reaching 5 million premises across the UK by 2026, with just under 1.3 million premises passed and ready for service (RFS) – up from 986,000 premises in the last quarterly update.

At the current rate, the business is set to deliver its network to more premises than any other fibre provider in 2024, except for the incumbent, making it the UK’s second largest network provider in only its second year of operations.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of nexfibre, said:

“It is thanks to the hard work of our team, our partners – including our build partner Virgin Media O2 – and our investors that we have been able to build at this pace and achieve this reach in such a short period of time.

“We have exciting plans for 2025 and into 2026, which is part of our commitment to provide a nationwide alternative network and the competition in the fibre access market that the UK needs and deserves.

“Our work matters because, at its heart, better broadband improves the lives of people and communities across the country, boosts economic growth and will help the UK lead the digital future.”