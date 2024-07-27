Marc Bayliss re-confirmed as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

Following Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s re-election in May, Marc Bayliss has been re-confirmed as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

PCC John Campion & DPCC Marc Bayliss

The West Mercia Police and Crime Panel on Thursday 25 July confirmed Marc Bayliss will continue as DPCC after taking up the role in September 2022.

PCC John Campion said: “I am pleased the panel has supported Marc in resuming his role as my Deputy.

- Advertisement -

“Marc has and will continue to be visible across West Mercia, helping to ensure the voices of all communities are heard, listened to and acted on.

“As I begin my third term, I look forward to working closely with Marc to deliver on my commitments to cut crime, support victims and put policing back in the heart of communities.”

Deputy PCC Marc Bayliss said: “I would like to thank the panel for confirming my role as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner.

“Over the past two years, I have valued getting to meet people across the three counties and seeing the brilliant work of support services to help victims.

“Equipped with this knowledge and experience, I am determined to build on progress and achieve even more. I share the PCC’s drive to deliver on the public’s priorities, so I look forward to playing my part in making a real difference to the lives of local communities across West Mercia.”