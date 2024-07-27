Man found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Shropshire

A man has been found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Marcel Evans, of Burland Avenue in Wolverhampton, was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecency with a child at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, it follows a week-long trial.

The court heard how the 53-year-old carried out the offences between 1988 and 1993.

Detective Constable Jules Musgrove, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict, which show just what a dangerous individual Evans is.

“The bravery of his victim to come forward and report their abuse is amazing and they need to be commended for this.

“I hope that the verdicts returned by the jury, highlight to the wider public that West Mercia Police take all reports of child sex offences seriously, including those which happened some time ago.”

Evans is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 26 September.