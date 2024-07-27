12.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been found guilty of non-recent sexual offences against a child in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Marcel Evans, of Burland Avenue in Wolverhampton, was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecency with a child at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, it follows a week-long trial.

The court heard how the 53-year-old carried out the offences between 1988 and 1993.

- Advertisement -

Detective Constable Jules Musgrove, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict, which show just what a dangerous individual Evans is.

“The bravery of his victim to come forward and report their abuse is amazing and they need to be commended for this.

“I hope that the verdicts returned by the jury, highlight to the wider public that West Mercia Police take all reports of child sex offences seriously, including those which happened some time ago.”

Evans is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 26 September.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP